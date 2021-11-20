Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $127,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.