Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Stock Holdings Increased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 189.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

