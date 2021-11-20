Walleye Trading LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 305,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

