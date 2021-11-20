Invesco Ltd. Has $29.78 Million Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1,133.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $29,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

