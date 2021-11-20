Walleye Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 58.65%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

