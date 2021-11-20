Walleye Trading LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.33% of Yunhong International worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong International stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Yunhong International has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

