Invesco Ltd. Purchases 351,305 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Youdao worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Youdao by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Youdao in the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Youdao by 212.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.51. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

