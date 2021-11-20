Invesco Ltd. Buys 134,059 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $29,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

