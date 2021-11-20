Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 145,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 107,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$40.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.48.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.