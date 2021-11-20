Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 244,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,270,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

