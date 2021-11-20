Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $122,880.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

