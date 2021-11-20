Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $122,880.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $62.56.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.