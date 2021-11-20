Kathy C. Thompson Sells 1,599 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SYBT stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

