Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Up 32.8% in October

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 148.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mogo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $379.48 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.