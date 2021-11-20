Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Rises By 33.3%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

