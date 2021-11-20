AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in October

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 527.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $25.08 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.