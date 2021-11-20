AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in October

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 527.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $25.08 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
