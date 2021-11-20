Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

ROAD stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 54.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

