FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

