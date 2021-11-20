FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44.
In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
