Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.20.

TSE PKI opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$33.62 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

