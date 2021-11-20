Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells $199,880.00 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.96 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,168,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

