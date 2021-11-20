Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.33.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$11.58 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$4.62 and a 12-month high of C$13.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

