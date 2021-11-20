Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TTSH opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $400.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,676,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,959,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

