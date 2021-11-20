Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 16,133 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $21,866,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

