21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 5.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.40. 6,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,843,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

