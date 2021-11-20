Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov Sells 32,900 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00.

DPM stock opened at C$9.01 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

