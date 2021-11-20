Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 7.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 49,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,065,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 4.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 59.43%.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
