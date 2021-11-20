Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 7.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 49,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,065,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 4.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

