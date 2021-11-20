Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $224.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

