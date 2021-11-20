Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

BHG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

