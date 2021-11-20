Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $34.05 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

