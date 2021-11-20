iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 48.2% in October

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the October 14th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

