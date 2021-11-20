Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Grows By 51.4%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 14th total of 216,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.79 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

