OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

