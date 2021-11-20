Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $137.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 billion and the highest is $140.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $470.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $474.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $553.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,402.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,397.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

