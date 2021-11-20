William Bradley Southern Purchases 5,350 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPX stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

