William Bradley Southern Purchases 5,350 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LPX stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
