Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

