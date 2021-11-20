ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $416,820.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SWAV opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

