ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $416,820.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SWAV opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $249.73.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
