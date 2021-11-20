Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,765 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

BRP stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

