Invesco Ltd. Has $31.06 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $31,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

