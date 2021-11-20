Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) vs. Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Critical Survey

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.6% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.34 $144.20 million ($0.06) -137.81 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold -2.28% 6.57% 5.11% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.