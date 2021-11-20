Invesco Ltd. Has $30.09 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Denali Therapeutics worth $30,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,808 shares of company stock worth $3,068,982 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $47.11 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

