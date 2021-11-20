Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

PCRX stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $5,419,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 84.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

