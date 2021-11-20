Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday.

INCH opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Friday. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 828.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.83.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

