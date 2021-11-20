AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. AB SKF has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

