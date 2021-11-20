Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUNL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

