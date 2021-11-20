Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.