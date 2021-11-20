Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

