Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.