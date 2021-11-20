Paul Kim Sells 1,669 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03.

FLGT opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

