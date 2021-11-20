Insider Selling: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $151,438.08 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $151,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

