Insider Selling: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $151,438.08 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $151,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
