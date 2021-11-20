Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Acquires $175,000.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

ORGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

